Arizona Talks: Immigration

Tuesday, March 26 | 6:00pm to 8:00pm
We invite you to join us at Thunderbird School of Global Management for an evening of guest speakers sharing their stories, expertise, and views from across the political spectrum as we discuss immigration and the current crisis at our border.
What are the biggest challenges to immigration reform? What are the major disagreements on how to operate our borders? What can we do now?
With the 2024 elections coming up, Immigration is proving to be one of the biggest issues concerning voters. An AP-NORC poll taken in December of 2023 showed that 35% of respondents replied that immigration is a top issue for them breaking down to 55% for Republicans and 22% for Democrats.
The recent border surge resulted in a temporary shutdown of the Lukeville border checkpoint, a popular checkpoint for tourism and commerce.
Given that the last comprehensive immigration bill happened under the Reagan administration, many feel it is time for another look at our immigration system.
Come hear from some of Arizona’s top policy minds, learn about the issue of immigration in Arizona from a variety of different perspectives, and meet other people who care about this issue.
We are a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing civic engagement by making valuable civil dialogue accessible to the public. We create experiences for Arizonans to learn, discuss, and connect over our country’s most challenging issues.
If you believe that civil and substantive discussion is essential to preserving a free and democratic society, please join us and support our work to continue providing a public forum for open inquiry, fact-based analysis, and vigorous, civil discussion in Arizona.
